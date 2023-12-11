(MENAFN) Recent opinion polls indicate a shifting sentiment among Americans regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, with an increasing number expressing concerns about the amount of support provided. According to a survey conducted by The Financial Times and the Michigan Ross business school, 48 percent of Americans believe their nation is spending too much on aid to Kiev. In contrast, only 27 percent believe the current level is appropriate, and 11 percent think the United States is not spending enough. The results, released on Sunday, highlight partisan divisions, with 65 percent of GOP voters considering the assistance excessive, compared to 52 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats.



These changing attitudes are further confirmed by a Pew survey on the same issue, where 31 percent of respondents expressed the view that the United States is spending too much on Ukraine, while 29 percent supported the current level. Additionally, 18 percent believed the spending was insufficient, and 22 percent were unsure. The divergence in opinions raises questions about the future direction of American support for Ukraine.



Last week, Republican senators blocked a White House request for over USD110 billion in additional foreign security spending, with more than USD60 billion designated for Ukraine. The Biden administration argued that halting funding to Ukraine could lead to a direct conflict between American soldiers and Russians. President Joe Biden's assertion that Moscow would target NATO after overcoming Ukraine drew a sharp response from the Kremlin.



As the debate over financial and military assistance to Ukraine continues, these polls underscore the complex dynamics at play within American public opinion and the challenges faced by policymakers in navigating a path that aligns with both domestic sentiment and international considerations.





MENAFN11122023000045015687ID1107570939