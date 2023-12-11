'Squid Game' Star Sparks 69% Jump In Korean AI Advertising Stock

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg
Shares of a South Korean firm that uses artificial intelligence to produce advertising jumped 69% in two sessions after it said Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae would become its biggest shareholder.
Wider Planet Inc. surged by its daily limit of 30% for a second-straight session after saying Friday that Lee will hold three million shares in the company following a rights offering payment date on Dec. 20. Jung Woo-sung, another popular actor, was also listed among the company's new shareholders after the issue.
Lee's social life and perceived ties to South Korea's justice minister - who is seen as a potential presidential candidate - have helped spark sudden gains in other stocks recently. Entertainment has been a popular source of trade ideas among the nation's enthusiastic retail traders. Squid Game fueled gains in a number of related companies when it surged to the top of Netflix Inc. rankings in 2021.
Wider Planet, which has a market value of about $33 million, is listed on the Kosdaq small-cap market. The company offers a marketing services platform that utilizes automated big-data analysis and artificial intelligence.
Shares of Wysiwyg Studios Co., a production company that is acquiring a stake in Wider Planet through the rights offering, also surged by the 30% limit Monday.
MENAFN11122023000063011010ID1107569124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.