Leminar Global Partners with Europe's Leading Solar System Provider, Calpak, for Solar Water Heaters

(MENAFN- Al Shirawi) Dubai, UAE, December 11, 2023 – Leminar Global, a prominent HVAC & Plumbing Solutions provider in the GCC, proudly announces the signing of a distributorship agreement with Calpak, a leading solar thermal water heater manufacturer based in Athens, Greece. This collaboration signifies a significant stride in Leminar’s commitment to providing comprehensive and sustainable water heating solutions to the Middle East market, emphasizing the shared dedication of both entities towards technological advancement and a greener future.

Founded in 1976 as a subsidiary of British Petroleum (BP), Calpak swiftly emerged as Europe's pioneer in introducing solar energy for domestic hot water. Recognized for its technical expertise and groundbreaking research and development, Calpak stands out as a premier producer of top-tier solar thermal collectors and hot water tanks. Leminar will represent Calpak’s flagship products, including the Calpak Forced Circulation System and Calpak Xflow Fresh Water Ultratank in the UAE, while Leminar Qatar and Oman will distribute Calpak’s full product range, encompassing Thermosiphonic solar water heater systems.





Panayis Konstantinidis, Managing Director at Calpak, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Leminar represents an exciting leap forward in our mission to introduce our innovative solar solutions to the Middle East market. Our production facility in Athens is recognized as the most technologically advanced in the solar thermal industry, incorporating robotic technology. Together with Leminar, we aim to introduce and expand our cutting-edge solar thermal technology to the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, contributing to the region's sustainable development goals while providing clients with reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions."

Pramodh Idicheria, Chief Operating Officer of Leminar Global, commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Calpak, a company deeply rooted in a legacy of innovation and steadfast dedication to delivering sustainable solar solutions. Our commitment to offering an extensive range of next-generation solar-powered water heating solutions to the GCC market remains unwavering. This partnership signifies a significant stride in our dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices, as we continue to provide advanced turnkey solutions to the region, aligned with our shared commitment to making a positive environmental impact and ensuring customer satisfaction.”





