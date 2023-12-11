EU Does Not Plan To Conduct Military Exercises With Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The European
Union (EU) is not considering the possibility of holding joint
military exercises with Armenia, European Commission's Lead
Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano
said, Trend reports.
He stressed that the EU is not a military alliance, but a
political and economic community of values.
In addition, it was noted that within the European Union there
are no plans to conduct training for Armenian military personnel on
the territory of EU member states.
