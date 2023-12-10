Georgian Economy Ministry Approves Conditions For Candidates For Anaklia Deep Sea Port Construction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Requests for proposal documents for the qualified candidates for
the construction of Anaklia deep sea port on Georgia's Black Sea
coast were discussed and approved on Friday in an interdepartmental
commission led by Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili, Azernews reports, Agenda.
The Economy Ministry said the documentation included both the
invitation bid and the drafts of the concession and partner
agreements, which were developed by the Anaklia Deep Sea Port
Development Agency in cooperation with the legal consultants of the
Agency, including Squire Patton Boggs, Maritime Transport &
Business Solutions and Port Consultants Rotterdam.
The body also noted the RFP document involved project
specification, information on assets and property, guidelines for
eligible candidates to submit proposals, deadlines, selection
process, evaluation criteria and all other related detailed
information.
Davitashvili and the commission members, Finance Minister Lasha
Khutsishvili, Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze and
Agriculture Minister Otar Shamugia, signed a protocol at the end of
the commission meeting.
By the commission's decision, the deadline was set for February
19 for eligible applicants to submit their proposals, which would
be evaluated by the commission with the assistance of foreign
specialists.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in July that
the long-standing project for the development of the deep sea port
in the country's Black Sea town of Anaklia remained his
Government's“main and ambitious priority”.
Davitashvili last month noted that the Anaklia deep sea port
project, earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, was
developing“according to the plan” and“none of the deadlines” were
being exceeded.
MENAFN10122023000195011045ID1107565153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.