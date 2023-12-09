Al-Sisi, Putin Emphasise Urgency Of Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) During a telephone conversation on Saturday, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt and President Vladimir Putin of Russia discussed the pressing political and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories.

Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, highlighted the focus of the call on the regional situation, particularly the dire conditions in Gaza.

President Al-Sisi outlined Egypt's proactive efforts to broker a ceasefire, aiming to safeguard civilians and alleviate the severe humanitarian plight of Gaza's inhabitants. He emphasized Egypt's commitment to delivering substantial humanitarian aid to support and comfort the innocent civilians affected.

Both leaders concurred on the necessity of earnestly pursuing a ceasefire and called upon the international community to fulfil its obligations. They stressed the need for a united global effort to achieve a fair and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue. This includes endorsing the two-state solution and formally recognizing the Palestinian state, in line with the resolutions of international legitimacy.