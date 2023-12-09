LG Calls For Collective Efforts To Promote Sanskrit In J & K

Addressing the 11th Foundation Day function of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on Saturday, the LG also called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to the young generation.

“Sanskrit is our priceless cultural heritage, which is now being looked upon with admiration across the world. It is the greatest treasure of knowledge in Science, Medicine, Botany, Literature and many other subjects,” he said.

“The interdisciplinary approach and voluminous work in Sanskrit on different subjects can contribute to the growth of the knowledge economy and develop values, ideals and utilise it for the well being of society,” he added.

At the foundation day function, the LG shared the key initiatives of UT Administration for the promotion of Sanskrit and value-based education in Jammu Kashmir.

He said the vacant posts for Hindi, Sanskrit and Indian Philosophy in Universities in J&K have been filled.

“Today, Indian Philosophy is being taught in Universities of the UT. This is a testimony to our commitment to promote cultural and linguistic traditions in Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha also felicitated international mountaineer Col. Ranbir Singh Jamwal and renowned Surgeon Dr. Sanjay Sharma for their significant contribution in their respective fields.

Earlier, the LG congratulated the Trustees, President and all the members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on the occasion. He commended the organization for tirelessly working for the promotion of Sanskrit and its firm commitment to the ideas of selfless service of the needy.

The event was also attended by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now