Belarus, Equatorial Guinea To Fish In Atlantic Ocean Together

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus and Equatorial Guinea may set up a joint venture for
fishing in the Atlantic Ocean. Possible cooperation avenues were
discussed as Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Sergei
Bartosh met with the Equatorial Guinea minister of agriculture,
livestock and rural development, Azernews reports,
citing BelTA.
Sergei Bartosh arrived in Equatorial Guinea as part of the
Belarusian government delegation.
During the negotiations the parties discussed promising
cooperation avenues. Those include the construction of agrotowns
and the training of Equatorial Guinea specialists in Belarusian
agriculture education institutions, the possibility of setting up a
Belarus-Equatorial Guinea joint venture for fishing for aquatic
biological resources in the Atlantic Ocean, their processing, and
export. The parties identified the provinces where further work
will be done to build the agrotowns.
Negotiations were also held at the end of the day to reconcile
the bilateral cooperation documents Belarus and Equatorial Guinea
are supposed to sign at the top level, the press service of the
Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry said.
MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107564329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.