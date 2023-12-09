Umerov Meets With Representatives Of U.S. Veterans' Organizations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with representatives of leading U.S. veterans' organizations, including TAPS, the American Legion, the Military Women's Memorial, and the Foundation.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov said this in a post on his Facebook page.

"We addressed, among other things, the matters of honoring the memory of fallen soldiers and providing help to veterans' families,” he wrote.

According to Umerov, Ukraine aims to implement the best international practices in safeguarding veterans' well-being and offering assistance to their families. "In this regard, American experience in this matter is invaluable," he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov thanked the Atlantic Council and the Hudson Institute for supporting Ukraine.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov