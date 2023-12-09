Rosatom Manufactures Advanced Reactors For New-Generation Nuclear Icebreakers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

The manufacturing facility of Rosatom's Mechanical Engineering Division in Podolsk has completed the manufacturing of the second RITM-200 reactor vessel intended for the new generation icebreaker Chukotka. The reactor will be delivered to the Baltic Shipyard plant in St. Petersburg by the end of the year.

Since 2012, the Podolsk facility has manufactured 10 reactors for universal nuclear icebreakers Arktika, Sibir, Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka.

“RITM-200 reactors have proven themselves on board our new universal nuclear icebreakers, which has made navigation on the Northern Sea Route more efficient. These reactors will be the“heart” of floating nuclear power plants, which will supply energy to the Baimsk zone in Chukotka, as well as of the land-based nuclear power plant in Yakutia,” said Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Director General.

“RITM-200 is the most modern ship reactor unit with the highest performance in the world. Icebreakers with this kind of reactor have higher speed and ice-breaking capacity,” said Igor Kotov, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Division.

Power units of the universal nuclear icebreakers consist of two RITM-200 reactors each of 175 MW capacity. The first of the two RITM-200 reactors to be installed on board the icebreaker Chukotka was already delivered to the shipyard at the end of October.

Afrikantov OKBM is the designer, supplier, and manufacturer of the Internals of RITM-200 reactors. ZIO-Podolsk is responsible for the reactor vessel manufacturing and trial assembly.