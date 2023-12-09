               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Non-Holders Of Russian Passports In Occupied Luhansk Region To Be Denied Medical Services From Jan 1


12/9/2023 3:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Medical services will not be provided to residents of the temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk region if they fail to produce a Russian passport to confirm their identity.

The regulation will be enforced from January 1, says the chief of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor , Ukrinform reports.

"From January 1, the enemy will stop providing medical services to Ukrainians who did not agree to receive Russian passports. They decided to test the scheme in Starobilsk district, where since December they've been denying assistance to those who hold no Russian passport. It's impossible even for seriously ill people to buy medications at the pharmacy," Lysohor wrote.

As reported, the Russian government is deploying medics from across the country to the temporarily captured territory of Luhansk region.

