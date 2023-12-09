               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Election Commission Sets Date To Submit Registration Documents For Presidential Candidates


12/9/2023 2:15:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan has announced the date of submission of documents required for registration of presidential candidates to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election", approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

A presidential candidate, authorized representative of a political party, bloc of political parties should submit the necessary election documents to the CEC from December 19, 2023 to January 8, 2024 by18:00 (UTC +04:00).

Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09122023000187011040ID1107563235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search