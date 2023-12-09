Azerbaijan Election Commission Sets Date To Submit Registration Documents For Presidential Candidates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan has announced the date of submission of documents required for registration of presidential candidates to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election", approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

A presidential candidate, authorized representative of a political party, bloc of political parties should submit the necessary election documents to the CEC from December 19, 2023 to January 8, 2024 by18:00 (UTC +04:00).

Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

