Azerbaijan Election Commission Sets Date To Submit Registration Documents For Presidential Candidates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan has
announced the date of submission of documents required for
registration of presidential candidates to the Central Election
Commission (CEC) to participate in the extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and
measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary
presidential election", approved by the Central Election Commission
(CEC).
A presidential candidate, authorized representative of a
political party, bloc of political parties should submit the
necessary election documents to the CEC from December 19, 2023 to
January 8, 2024 by18:00 (UTC +04:00).
Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
