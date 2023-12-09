Power Scenario Improved, To Get Better In Days To Come: Div Com

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner (Div-Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri claimed on Friday that power scenario in Kashmir has significantly improved and that overall improvement in this direction is expected in the days to come.
The Div Com Kashmir also claimed that the administration is well prepared to deal with the upcoming winter challenges which include snow clearance and timely replacement of faulty transformers.
All the allied departments, Bidhuri said, have been directed to remain alert in the event of any major snowfall in the time to come. He also said the administration's top priority will be replacing faulty transformers well in time to avoid inconvenience to the people.
“Power scenario, I hope you will also agree, has improved a lot and further improvement is anticipated in the days to come. Besides, the administration is well prepared to tackle the winter challenges and the arrangements are much better than the previous year,” Div Com Kashmir told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.
Border Roads Organization (BRO), Bidhuri said, has also been instructed to remain alert as far as snow clearance of roads is concerned.
