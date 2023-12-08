14 Dead In Building Fire In Iraq's Erbil Province

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Dec 9 (NNN-NINA) – Fourteen people were killed and 18 others injured, last night, in a fire that broke out at a residential building, in the town of Soran, in Erbil province, in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

A statement by the Soran health department said,“The fire first broke out on the third and fourth floors, which were inhabited by university students and teachers, and then spread to the entire five-storey building.”

The statement pointed out that, preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Civil defence teams and firefighters have extinguished the fire.– NNN-NINA