Azerbaijan's Former Ambassador To China Passes Away

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Former
Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Yashar Aliyev has passed away at
the age of 75, Trend reports.
The famous diplomat passed away this evening.
Yashar Aliyev was born in 1948 in Baku.
He was a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the I and II
convocations, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament), and deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of
Azerbaijan.
Yashar Aliyev headed Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Asian
countries for many years. He was Azerbaijan's ambassador to China
from 2002 to 2011, and he also headed diplomatic missions in South
Korea, Mongolia, Vietnam, and the Democratic People's Republic of
Korea in different periods.
Yashar Aliyev is the father of Azerbaijan's Human Rights
Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva.
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107562329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.