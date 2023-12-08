OSCE PA Welcomes Achievement Of Agreements Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Pia Kauma (Finland) and OSCE PA Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) welcomed the achievement of agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the OSCE PA.

It is reported that the results of negotiations between the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia are regarded as a historic step towards lasting peace in the region, a demonstration of the countries' commitment to normalize relations and achieve a peace treaty based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Highly appreciate these decisive steps taken by the leaders towards strengthening trust between the two countries. This creates a positive precedent for further cooperation. I hope this becomes the basis for future initiatives," said the President of the OSCE PA.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen. The list of 32 people does not and cannot include the leaders of the notorious regime who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity - Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including such persons as Vagif Khachaturyan, Alyosha Khosrovyan.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more confidence building measures, effective in the near future and call on the international community to support their efforts that will contribute to building mutual trust between two countries and will positively impact the entire South Caucasus region.