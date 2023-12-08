OSCE PA Welcomes Achievement Of Agreements Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. President of the
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Pia Kauma (Finland) and OSCE PA
Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen
(Norway) welcomed the achievement of agreements between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the OSCE PA.
It is reported that the results of negotiations between the
Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Office of the
Prime Minister of Armenia are regarded as a historic step towards
lasting peace in the region, a demonstration of the countries'
commitment to normalize relations and achieve a peace treaty based
on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"Highly appreciate these decisive steps taken by the leaders
towards strengthening trust between the two countries. This creates
a positive precedent for further cooperation. I hope this becomes
the basis for future initiatives," said the President of the OSCE
PA.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen. The list of 32 people does not and cannot
include the leaders of the notorious regime who committed war
crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity -
Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben
Vardanyan, including such persons as Vagif Khachaturyan, Alyosha
Khosrovyan.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will
continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more
confidence building measures, effective in the near future and call
on the international community to support their efforts that will
contribute to building mutual trust between two countries and will
positively impact the entire South Caucasus region.
