Testing Conformance And Interoperability For EV And Charging Infrastructure

December 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM EST

Electric vehicle (EV), electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) manufacturers and EV charging infrastructure providers are striving to reach that magical tipping point where range, charging time, availability, safety, and price come together to help EVs become the consumer's preferred choice. However, any single design fault in this complex ecosystem will cost money and delayed time-to-market. As more EVs roll on the roads, real issues are surfacing, on top of those discovered during R&D phase. In addition, there is the challenge of learning new and evolving conformance standards. This webinar will focus on the test of Combined Charging System (CCS) high-power chargers and vehicles. The same principles are also applicable for the Chinese charging standard GB/T, Japanese CHAdeMO, and ChaoJi-1/-2.

Learn the concept of harmonized conformance and interoperability testing, current trends in charging technology like bidirectional charging and Megawatt Charging, and the broad Keysight Charging Test Solution portfolio.

Wolfgang Kalthoff Keysight Technologies, Business Development Engineer, Charging Test Solutions Wolfgang Kalthoff joined Keysight Technologies in 2018 as Business Development Engineer for charging test solutions. Wolfgang holds a Master of Science in Sales Engineering and Product Management from the Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany.

In his current role, Wolfgang is in charge of WW Business Development for EV/EVSE Charging Test Solutions by Keysight. Jens Schmutzler Keysight Technologies, Strategic Portfolio Planning, EV Charging Technology Jens Schmutzler joined Keysight Technologies end of 2021 when VERISCO became part of Keysight Technologies Deutschland GmbH. He was co-founder and managing director of VERISCO GmbH in Dortmund, Germany and is involved in communication technology for EV charging systems since 2009. He is an active member of DIN (German Standardization Body) and Project Team leader within the ISO/IEC 15118 Joint Working Group for standardization of conformance tests for the Vehicle-to-Grid Communication Interface.

Before his time at VERISCO, Jens was a senior researcher at the Communication Networks Institute (CNI) at TU Dortmund University, Germany. At CNI he was head of the ICT for Energy Systems and E-Mobility research group with about 10 staff members and coordinated national and international research projects on interoperability of EVs and charging infrastructures. His research background is embedded Web Services and their impact on constrained communication networks. Jens Schmutzler graduated at TU Dortmund as Dipl.-Ing. and studied one year at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in the fields of computer science and electrical engineering.