Stan Fitzgerald From Operation Bullpen To The Fall Of Deceit Hitting Back On Political Persecution

Stan Fitzgerald is a retired police detective who fought the weaponized DOJ in 1999 after being targeted for supporting Ronald Reagan and other great conservative leaders while living in a blue state.

It has been well documented that FBI Operation Bullpen was a travesty of justice and Fitzgerald was wrongfully convicted after passing two polygraphs and being coerced for 58 months. Watching minorities be unfairly treated for decades and seeing the political persecution of the Tea Party and now President Trump, Fitzgerald was inspired to produce the film "The Fall of Deceit"

Stan Fitzgerald recently produced“The Fall of Deceit” starring Admiral Kubic, General Flynn, and Laura Loomer, with Roger Stone, Jeffrey Clark, John Nantz, John Solomon, Jody Hice, Vernon Jones, and Mallory Staples.

Close to completion is Fitzgerald's second film where he has taken on the role of director. The project is a documentary about the border. The project is geared at promoting a secure border through the next Trump administration. The film is also promoting VFAF-endorsed candidate Victor Avila over the establishment incumbent.

Fitzgerald is directing a confidential“Trump” film project that will be released in 2024 after a major announcement on Veterans by the Trump campaign. The production team has tight lips about the project and title but has leaked they already have filmed content from sitting members of Congress, celebrities, flag officers, and Trump campaign influencers that will come together to help President Donald Trump win his third consecutive bid for our country's highest office.

Fitzgerald encourages supporters to purchase the DVD of the "Fall Of Deceit " on Amazon or Ebay as gains from the project will be used in his organizations fight to Save America.