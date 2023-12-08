Azerbaijani FM Received Secretary General Of Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed Secretary General of the
Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric about the process of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
It was noted that during the meeting the sides exchanged views
on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and CoE, as
well as the current situation in the region.
Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction that since Azerbaijan
joined the Council of Europe it has closely cooperated with the
Organization in the field of protection of human rights, rule of
law and development of democracy, joined a number of relevant
conventions, as well as implemented various joint programs.
Referring to the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of
the Council of Europe held in Reykjavik on May 17 this year,
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that such meetings play an important
role in discussing opportunities for expanding cooperation within
the Council of Europe.
The sides noted that taking into account the work done within
the Action Plan between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe,
cooperation in improving the justice system, media development and
other areas has brought productive results.
Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric was informed in detail
about the current situation in the regions in the post-conflict
period, about large-scale reconstruction and restoration work, the
implementation of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupied
territories, about the mine threat in this work and the safety of
Azerbaijani citizens, about the reintegration of the Armenian
population in the Garabagh territories, about the process
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking about the factors determining
the local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the Garabagh
region in September this year, noted that the presence of illegal
Armenian armed formations in Azerbaijani territories was one of the
biggest threats.
In that direction, he noted that the adoption of the mentioned
anti-terrorist measures played an important role in removing the
obstacles on the way of establishing peace and security in the
region.
Contrary to accusations from the Armenian side, it was
emphasized that no violence against the civilian population was
observed.
