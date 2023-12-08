Azerbaijani FM Received Secretary General Of Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric about the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was noted that during the meeting the sides exchanged views on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and CoE, as well as the current situation in the region.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction that since Azerbaijan joined the Council of Europe it has closely cooperated with the Organization in the field of protection of human rights, rule of law and development of democracy, joined a number of relevant conventions, as well as implemented various joint programs.

Referring to the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavik on May 17 this year, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that such meetings play an important role in discussing opportunities for expanding cooperation within the Council of Europe.

The sides noted that taking into account the work done within the Action Plan between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, cooperation in improving the justice system, media development and other areas has brought productive results.

Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric was informed in detail about the current situation in the regions in the post-conflict period, about large-scale reconstruction and restoration work, the implementation of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupied territories, about the mine threat in this work and the safety of Azerbaijani citizens, about the reintegration of the Armenian population in the Garabagh territories, about the process normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking about the factors determining the local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the Garabagh region in September this year, noted that the presence of illegal Armenian armed formations in Azerbaijani territories was one of the biggest threats.

In that direction, he noted that the adoption of the mentioned anti-terrorist measures played an important role in removing the obstacles on the way of establishing peace and security in the region.

Contrary to accusations from the Armenian side, it was emphasized that no violence against the civilian population was observed.