Baku Holds FIA General Assembly Final Meeting (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The annual final
meeting of the General Assembly of the International Automobile
Federation (FIA) has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku,
Trend reports.
The meeting was attended by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem
and Azerbaijan Automobile Federation President Anar Alakbarov.
Welcoming the guests, Anar Alakbarov talked about the importance
of holding the FIA General Assembly and award ceremony in Baku.
He noted that the purpose of such events is to increase public
interest in motorsports, as well as education in safe, sustainable
and affordable vehicle transportation.
"The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation regularly holds
competitions in the field of motorsport, drift training, off-road
races, karting competitions, exhibitions and parades where classic
cars are demonstrated, and other projects," Anar Alakbarov
emphasized, reminding that Formula 1 competitions are being held in
the country since 2016.
In addition, he expressed gratitude to the FIA for the country's
support in successfully holding Formula 1 races on the picturesque
streets of Baku.
In particular, the President of the Automobile Federation of
Azerbaijan expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the
success of the FIA Week in Baku, including FIA staff and
volunteers.
In turn, FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, speaking about the results of
the Baku discussions, said that such a prestigious event would
contribute to the work of the FIA.
The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly brought together
representatives of various automobile organizations from 128
countries of the world. The meeting was attended by representatives
from 189 automobile clubs and participants who joined the event
online.
In addition to the FIA General Assembly meeting, meetings of the
General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the Alliance
Internationale de Tourisme (AIT), representing the interests of
automobile clubs, were organized in Baku from December 5 through
December 8.
The 125th anniversary of AIT coincided with the FIA Week in
Baku. One of the events of the International Automobile Federation
in Baku was the presentation of certificates to the next graduates
of the FIA University.
The General Assembly, convened annually or in extraordinary
order, is the highest decision-making body of the FIA and consists
of motorsport federations representing the member organizations of
the International Automobile Federation and clubs working in the
field of mobility. Moreover, the FIA General Assembly is held in a
different country each year.
The decision to hold this prestigious event in the Azerbaijani
capital was made last December at the FIA General Assembly meeting
in Bologna, Italy. Several countries, including Azerbaijan,
competed for the right to host such a large-scale international
event. As a result of voting, Azerbaijan's candidacy was
approved.
The Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan is also mediating
several activities to popularize motorsport among young people.
Thus, various motorsport competitions and car exhibitions are
organized to highlight the history of car manufacturing, as well as
many activities on road safety.
Training of pilots in Azerbaijan, participation of Azerbaijani
representatives in international competitions in this field are
also proof of the development of motorsport in the country.
At the end of the meeting of the FIA General Assembly on
December 8, President of the International Automobile Federation
Mohammed Ben Sulayem was presented with a carpet with the FIA logo
on the background of images of many landmarks such as Heydar Aliyev
Center and Flame Towers Complex, the symbols of Baku.
The winners of the intellectual contest on road safety organized
by the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan among Baku
schoolchildren were also awarded.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.