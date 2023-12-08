Kuwait Calls For Commitment To UN Sea Convention In Gaza Seige

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait affirmed the need to commit to the articles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, noting that Palestine is deprived of its right to benefit from the Gaza Sea, due to the Israeli occupation seige.

Kuwait considers the convention as a UN constitution that determines the rights of all countries in seas and oceans, said diplomatic attache at Kuwait's permanent delegation to the UN Hamad Al-Saeedi, during a UN General Assembly meeting on Oceans and the Law of the Sea, held in New York late Thursday.

Palestine joined the convention in January 2015, however, the country is deprived of all sea rights by the Israeli occupation force, he noted.

Al-Saeedi called on the UN to look into the issue in the near future, as the "Gaza humanitarian aid ship" will sail towards the strip, with the participation of 30 Kuwaiti charity societies, in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent. He hoped the ship would reach the Gaza Strip safely without harm by Israeli occupation aggression.

Meanwhile, the diplomat noted that the sea is part of Kuwait's history, as the country relied on the Arabian Gulf since its establishment as a main source for food and trade.

Kuwait had supported the UN's convention on many levels throughout the years, becoming a permanent headquarters for the Regional Organization For the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME) since 1979, he said.

He added that Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) and Kuwait University (KU) are continuously conducting research and studies to improve and protect marine life, including recently launching the "explorer" boat to manage fish resources. (end)

ast











MENAFN08122023000071011013ID1107560121