Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Chairman Of Iraqi National Investment Commission

Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met yesterday with Chairman of the National Investment Commission of the Republic of Iraq H E Dr. Haider Muhammad Makkiya who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting featured previewing issues of common interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and industry.

During the meeting the Minister of Commerce and Industry showcased the successful economic policies Qatar has implemented to support the private sector and pointed out the incentives, legislations, and promising opportunities to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.