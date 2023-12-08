Minister Of State And Chairman Of QFZ Meets Costa Rican Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), H E Ahmad Al Sayed met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, H E Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco at Ras Bufontas Free Zone during his visit and the accompanying delegation to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the field of investment attraction between the two countries. The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and benefits offered by QFZ and supported by the country's advanced infrastructure. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from QFZ, and followed by an introductory tour in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.