Sandeep Marwah Honored By Deputy Mayor Of Grozny, Russia, At BRICS Forum Peace Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a momentous event at the India International Centre, the BRICS Forum, in collaboration with the IDC-International Diplomatic Club and WPDFR-World Peace Development and Research Foundation, hosted an international Peace Conference. The conference aimed to foster dialogue among participants from diverse backgrounds, promoting unity and peace on a global scale.



Among the distinguished guests was Abdulreshid Lliaasovich Sr. Zelimkhanov, the Deputy Mayor of the City of Grozny in Russia, who expressed appreciation for the forum's efforts in bringing together individuals from various castes, creeds, religions, and regions. He emphasized the urgency of global cooperation to address the pressing need for peace.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida Film City, Chancellor of AAFT University, and President of Marwah Studios, took the stage to share his commitment to promoting peace through art and culture. He stated,“Today, the most needed thing is peace. We are working to bring in love, peace, and unity to the world through art and culture. This is the only way where we can bridge the differences between the people of the world.”



In recognition of his untiring efforts to unite the world and his significant contributions to peace-building initiatives, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored by the Abdulreshid Lliaasovich Sr. Zelimkhanov, the Deputy Mayor of the City of Grozny from Russia. Dr. Sandeep Marwah also holds the positions of President of the World Peace Development and Chair for Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum, in addition to being a patron of the BRICS Forum.



The ceremony was attended by distinguished personalities such as Purnima Anand, President of BRICS Forum; Dr. Sergei Dvorianov, President of the International Diplomatic Club; Ashish Deep Verma, Lawyer Supreme Court, and other notable dignitaries.



The event served as a powerful testament to the commitment of global leaders and organizations towards fostering unity, understanding, and peace across borders. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's dedication to these noble causes continues to inspire and contribute to the collective efforts for a harmonious world.



