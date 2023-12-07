At What Age Do Americans Hit Their Moderation Era?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

People hit their“moderation era” at 29 years old, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 American wine drinkers, aged 21+ revealed that 86% agree that their alcohol intake is all about moderation.

Beyond that, food and snacks (70%), shopping (65%) and socializing (49%) were some of the most important areas in life to practice moderation.

Though it may be the most wonderful time of the year, the holiday season is also the busiest as the top areas Americans struggle to moderate are their spending (47%), snacking (43%) and alcohol and wine intake (29%).





During the holiday season, Americans dedicate nearly four hours to both socializing (3.6 hours) and time spent on relationships and friendships (3.6 hours).

When it comes to other aspects of their lives, respondents will dedicate a little more than three hours (3.4) to travel and about three hours (2.7) for their alcohol and wine intake.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of wine preservation system Coravin , results revealed that the holiday season also brings about the start of“wine season”, as many respondents sip the most glasses during the winter (34%).

Americans admit that they drink the least during the summer (30%), though to that same tune, they spend the most time socializing during that same season (48%).

Almost half (45%) have a special bottle of alcohol or wine that they only break out on special occasions.

Reasons for stashing that bottle away include it being a favorite (50%), having a high price tag (47%) or simply because it was a gift (41%).

The top three people who would be considered worthy of sharing that bottle with include a friend (51%), their mom (30%) or a sibling (28%).

“We've all heard the saying, 'everything in moderation.' And the survey proves just that - Americans are prioritizing their favorite things, without going to extremes,” said Greg Lambrecht, Founder and Inventor, Coravin Inc.“With the holidays and 'wine season' quickly approaching and as families gather, it's important to remember that moderation is still key.”

Though a little more than half (57%) already have a go-to drink for certain seasons, two-thirds (66%) crave more variety in their drink preferences.

During the summer, respondents are most likely to drink either moscato (17%) or rosé (16%). Similarly, respondents opt for those same two options during the spring (15% and 16%), but respondents are more likely to break out a bottle of merlot (11%) during the fall.

Looking at year-round preferences, rosé was ranked queen of the wines, as 21% called it their favorite wine to drink. That was followed up by two white wines in moscato (20%) and chardonnay (12%). Cracking the top five was also merlot (8%) and cabernet sauvignon (8%).

But at the end of the day, 71% agree that quality is better than quantity when it comes to wine.

“Adding variety to your drink preferences doesn't need to break the bank,” said Lambrecht.“Results revealed that 47% of respondents are wary of purchasing high priced wines in fear that they won't like it. We put care into wine preservation for those who want to enjoy their bottle in longer intervals, without having to worry about wastage. With the ability to keep your wine bottle fresh longer, people can spend time trying new types and flavors.”

AMERICA'S TOP 10 FAVORITE WINES



Rosé - 21%

Moscato - 20%

Chardonnay - 12%

Merlot - 8%

Cabernet Sauvignon - 8%

Sauvignon blanc - 5%

Pinot noir - 5%

Zinfandel - 4%

Pinot grigio - 4% Riesling - 4%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans 21+ who drink wine was commissioned by Coravin between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).