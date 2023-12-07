Mega Investment In Mega Grid

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will spend its
money on the 'mega grid' it plans to establish to expand
interconnection capacities with neighboring countries in renewable
energy.
The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is preparing for
investments that will benefit more from renewable resources,
develop transmission infrastructure for more renewable energy, and
increase energy efficiency in all sectors. In this context, the
ministry will make investments to improve the network to ensure
energy transformation. The ministry, which is working to expand
interconnection capacities with neighboring countries in
environmentally friendly energy, will establish a green (mega)
network that can handle the expected increase in renewable
capacity. It is planned to invest 10 billion dollars in the grid by
2030.
HIGH VOLTAGE TO LOCAL GRID
With the project, a high-voltage grid infrastructure will be
created in the local grid and thus more renewable energy can be
included in the system. Thanks to the grid, the share of renewable
energy sources in electricity production will increase. Gas and
electricity interconnection projects between neighboring countries
can also be included in the green grid. Thanks to the mega grid,
renewable energy interconnection capacity will be expanded with
neighboring countries.
Step by step towards the net zero emissions
target
Turkiye aims to reduce its emissions by 100 million tons within
the scope of its second energy efficiency action plan covering the
years 2024-2030. In this context, the project is considered
important in terms of developing transmission infrastructure to
benefit from renewable resources and increasing energy efficiency
in all sectors. The World Bank is also committed to providing
financial and technical support to plans in this field. In line
with the net zero emission target, importance is given to meeting
electricity needs from low-emission energy sources such as
renewable, nuclear, and biomass. At this point, ministry sources
state that the network must be improved.
Renewable capacity will increase to 60
gigawatts
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar,
who attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28)
held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a video message,
announced that Turkiye's total installed capacity reached 106
gigawatts. Explaining that the share of renewable energy is 55
percent, Minister Bayraktar said,“This table reveals the
determination of Turkiye, which is 5th in Europe and 12th in the
world, in terms of sustainable energy solutions. It shows that our
country will increase its total installed power to 190 gigawatts by
2035, including 60 gigawatts of renewable energy production
capacity," he said.
Regarding the mega grid, Bayraktar said that Turkiye is to
establish a Green Grid that can handle the expected increase in
renewable capacity.
"We plan to invest 10 billion dollars in the network by 2030,"
he added.
