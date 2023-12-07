Rapid Revival Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Encourages - Turkish Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. We are carrying out demining work in Türkiye, Turkish expert Engin Ozdemir told Trend .

"We also conducted demining works in Fuzuli in 2021-2022," he said.

"I'm visiting Aghdam for the first time. Despite the devastation caused by the occupation, we are quite pleased and encouraged that Azerbaijan is reviving these lands following their freedom. We anticipate that the territories will be mine-free in the near future," Ozdemir emphasized.

Participants in the International Forum on "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," hosted by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, have begun their visit to Aghdam.

The forum participants first visited the Alley of Martyrs in Aghdam.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs. The guests were given information about the Alley of Martyrs of Aghdam. It was noted that Azerbaijani military and civilians killed in the Khojaly genocide and during the first Karabakh war were buried here.

