Rapid Revival Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Encourages - Turkish Expert

out demining work in Türkiye, Turkish expert Engin Ozdemir told
Trend .
"We also conducted demining works in Fuzuli in 2021-2022," he
said.
"I'm visiting Aghdam for the first time. Despite the devastation
caused by the occupation, we are quite pleased and encouraged that
Azerbaijan is reviving these lands following their freedom. We
anticipate that the territories will be mine-free in the near
future," Ozdemir emphasized.
Participants in the International Forum on "A Healthy
Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development
Goals," hosted by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for
Non-Governmental Organizations, have begun their visit to
Aghdam.
The forum participants first visited the Alley of Martyrs in
Aghdam.
A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the
martyrs. The guests were given information about the Alley of
Martyrs of Aghdam. It was noted that Azerbaijani military and
civilians killed in the Khojaly genocide and during the first
Karabakh war were buried here.
