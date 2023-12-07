Kuwait's DGCA Affirms Keenness On Developing Air Transportation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) affirmed Thursday its willingness to develop adequate infrastructure for air transportation that meets modern international standards.

This came in a statement to KUNA by the Deputy Director-General of Civil Aviation Saad Mohammed Al-Otaibi on occasion of the International Civil Aviation day, which falls on the commemoration of the Convention of International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) signed on December seventh, 1944.

Al-Otaibi also said that the DGCA adopted a strategy that is futureproof and compatible with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) policies, assuring the importance of strengthening national manpower and boosting state revenue from this sector.

He pointed out the importance of Kuwait participating in celebrating this day in representation of Civil Aviation.

Al-Otaibi indicated that the DGCA continues to support the ICAO's program and policies, and keeping up the best international practices.

He further expressed his hopes of the DGCA to become an independent technical committee private, which he believes will achieve the strategic objectives successfully.

The ICAO was founded in April 1948, its one of the United Nations organizations and its main headquarters is in Montreal, Canada, its objective is to develop air navigation technologies, and air transportation industry to maintain its safety. (end)

