International Forum Participants Come Round Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. Participants in
the International Forum on "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free
Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," hosted by
Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental
Organizations, have begun their visit to Aghdam, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
The forum participants first of all visited the Alley of Martyrs
of Aghdam.
A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the
martyrs. The guests were given information about the Alley of
Martyrs of Aghdam. It was noted that Azerbaijani military and
civilians killed in the Khojaly genocide and during the first
Karabakh war were buried here.
Then the forum participants were scheduled to visit the demined
area.
