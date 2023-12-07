International Forum Participants Come Round Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. Participants in the International Forum on "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," hosted by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, have begun their visit to Aghdam, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The forum participants first of all visited the Alley of Martyrs of Aghdam.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs. The guests were given information about the Alley of Martyrs of Aghdam. It was noted that Azerbaijani military and civilians killed in the Khojaly genocide and during the first Karabakh war were buried here.

Then the forum participants were scheduled to visit the demined area.

