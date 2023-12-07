Ri, Pak Lead North Korea's Medal Rush

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weightlifters from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) claimed top honours on the third day of the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II 2023, winning five of the six gold medals which were on offer, yesterday.

The North Korean weightlifters dazzled in the Women's 55 kg category, winning all three gold medals which were up for grabs.

At the Aspire Ladies' Hall, Su Yon Ri claimed the overall title with a total lift of 210 kg to win her maiden gold medal at an International Weightlifting Federation-sanctioned event. Ri's remarkable performance included a snatch of 94 kg and a clean and jerk of 116 kg. Thailand's Surodchana Khambao secured the silver with a total lift of 193 kg, while Aleksandra Grigoryan of Armenia claimed the third position with a total of 189 kg.

Earlier, Ri secured gold in the women's 55 kg snatch with a lift of 94 kg. Khambao took the silver with a lift of 84 kg, while Cheng Jing Lin of Chinese Taipei claimed the bronze with a lift of 82 kg. In the clean and jerk category of the same weight division, Ri's compatriot Hyon Gyong Kang bagged the gold with a lift of 122 kg. Despite missing the gold, Ri continued to impress and added to her medal tally with a silver, lifting 116 kg, while Thailand's Khambao claimed the bronze with a lift of 109 kg.

Later, in the fiercely contested 61 kg men's division, People's Republic of Korea's Myong Jin Pak emerged as the champion, also earning gold in the clean and jerk category. Pak's exceptional performance included a snatch of 134 kg, a clean and jerk of 171 kg, resulting in a total of 305 kg. John Febuar Ceniza of the Philippines claimed the second spot with a total of 298 kg, while Mohamad Aniq bin Kasdan of Malaysia clinched the third position with a total of 296 kg. The event featured 23 lifters organized into three groups.



In the snatch category of the 61 kg men's division, Fabin Li of China grabbed the gold medal with an impressive lift of 137 kg. Indonesia's Eko Yuli Irawan won the silver with a lift of 136 kg, while Pak took bronze, lifting 134 kg.

Pak continued his dominance in the clean and jerk, securing the gold with a lift of 171 kg in his final attempt. Kasdan took the second spot with a lift of 170 kg, while USA's Hampton Miller Morris impressed with a 170 kg lift in his first attempt in Group C to secure the bronze.

Egypt Sports Minister commends organisers

Meanwhile, Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, and Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, H E Dr. Ashraf Sobhi commended the exceptional organization of the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II 2023, emphasizing the significance of the Championships as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dr. Sobhi conveyed his appreciation for the invitation extended to him by the First Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and President of the Qatar and Asian Weightlifting Federations Mohammed bin Youssef Al Mana.

The Egyptian Minister emphasized the global stature of the event, noting the participation of elite weightlifters from around the world, making it a crucial platform for athletes looking to book their spots in the Paris 2024 Olympics.