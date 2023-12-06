(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority Completes First Phase of Dubai Household Health Survey





The Dubai Health Authority( DHA) has completed the first phase of the Dubai Household Health Survey 2023, which included extensive field operations, during which health data and information was collected from the participants. The survey is now in the second and final phase that includes analysing data and extracting results. The survey will provide evidence-based gold standard data to support future planning of

On the 10th of September, DHA, in cooperation with the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment - Dubai Digital Authority, began field health survey operations, for a selected and diverse group representing all segments of society, including citizens and residents.

Khaled Al Jallaf, Director of the Department of Research, Studies and Data Analysis at DHA, said that the first phase of the survey was completed in time - highlighting that this is due to cooperation of the participants and the efforts made by the fieldwork teams.



the ceremony recently organised by the DHA to honour the fieldwork teams of medical personnel, Al Jallaf thanked the teams for their efforts. He highlighted the four main themes of the survey.



This year, the Dubai Household Health Survey will cover: . Diseases and chronic health problems (diabetes, blood pressure and obesity) . Healthy lifestyles (tobacco use, physical activity and healthy food) . Spending on health (spending on outpatient clinics and hospitals)



. Quality of health services (satisfaction with the health status and services provided, and periodic examinations)

Regarding the objectives of the survey, Al Jallaf highlighted that enhancing public health and improving the quality of life for Dubai residents is a priority. He said the survey aims to elevate the level of healthcare services and also establish a global health model to follow through evidence-based data. Al Jallaf added that identifying the needs of the participants will contribute to formulating future plans, policies and interventions for the health sector in Dubai.

