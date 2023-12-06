Hatred Against Azerbaijani Turks & Muslims Stems From Armenian Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
The main factor that prompted me to write this article is the
special hatred and political attacks on Azerbaijani Turks and
Muslims in Western and Armenian society. If we leaf through the
pages of history, we will witness the massacres committed by
Armenian-Dashnak bandits against Azerbaijani Turks, and the support
demonstrated to them by their patrons in the West in these crimes.
Historical tragedies that started against Azerbaijani Turks in the
twentieth century continue today. The Azerbaijani pogroms in
1905-1907, 1914-1916, 1918-1920, 1948-1953 and 1988 are vivid
examples of Armenian fascism and cruelty.
The invasion policy of the Armenian state and their desire to
create a new state first emerged among Armenians who lived in
Turkiye and then spread to the South Caucasus. Throughout history,
Armenians found patrons in Europe and America, relying on the
Christian factor, and through these patrons, they continued their
dirty occupation policy.
The genocide conceived by the Armenians can be called a plan of
the West (France) to divide Turkiye. Even the French clergyman
Tuchin expressed his opinion at a conference organized in the
"L'Œuvre d'Orient" society in February 1916 and said: "It all
started with a plan by Armenian revolutionaries to kill Muslims,
[and] it is impossible to believe the rumors [about Turks] spread
by Armenians."
The Dashnaktsutyun Party, founded in Tbilisi in 1890, intended
and intends to build political and economic dominance through
uprisings and riots. The party's order to its members states:
"Shoot the Turk under any circumstances and anywhere." The goal of
the party is to create a great Armenia. After the Armenian
intention to create a great Armenian state in Turkiye failed in the
19th century, the Armenians continued this policy against the
Azerbaijani Turks in the South Caucasus.
At the first Garabagh War, which took place in 1991-1994, it was
obvious that Armenians committed crimes against civilians with the
help of their patrons. The Genocide committed by the Armenians
against the inhabitants of Khojaly on the night of February 26,
1992, is a crime not only against the Azerbaijani Turks, but also
against the entire humankind. During this Genocide, 2300 civilians
were taken hostage and brutally killed. After this bloody genocide,
in 1992, Russian writer Yuri Pompeyev published a documentary essay
in St. Petersburg entitled "Garabagh in Blood" and fully explained
and exposed the hypocrisy of Armenians in the essay.
According to international sources in the first Garabagh War,
16,000 Azerbaijani civilians were killed. A total of 800 people
went missing in action. Every year February 26 is marked in
Azerbaijan as the day of the Khojaly genocide.
Zori Balayan, a fictional hero of Armenia, wrote about his
crimes in his books. In his book called Revival of Our Souls, he
describes how he unskinned an Azerbaijani child (girl) and watched
her die. It is contrary to the 1959 UN Declaration on the Rights of
the Child. Calling an executioner like Zori Balayan (maniac) a hero
of the nation is a manifestation of how Armenian mentality.
Thirty years after these atrocities, Azerbaijan regained its
sovereignty through a 44-day war. Despite the end of the conflict,
Armenia does not give up its evil intentions, and the Armenian
lobby based in Europe and America propagates slander and aggressive
policies against Azerbaijani Turks. This aggression is directed not
only against the Turks but against all Muslims as well.
At present, the aggressive policy promoted by the Armenian lobby
coincides with the interests of the West. We can see this in the
speeches of the newly elected Dutch Prime Minister Geert Wilders.
He calls Muslims scum on earth and promises to expel Muslims from
the Netherlands from the moment he takes office. The newly elected
Dutch PM from out of the blue was previously tried and then
acquitted on charges of inciting hatred against Muslims. The reason
for Wilders' accusation was to compare Islam to fascism and the
Koran to Adolf Hitler's book Mein Kampf. The fact that Wilders was
acquitted in court of the above charges is a reflection of how the
judicial system works in Europe. No one can call this freedom of
speech because these words insult separate religious and racial
choices in a country governed under the slogan of democracy.
Undoubtedly, the policy pursued by Wilders can also be seen as
the influence of the powerful Armenian lobby in Europe. It is also
an indicator that the goals of the West and the Armenian lobby
coincide. It should be noted that Europe's "multiculturalist"
policy violates the rights of Azerbaijani Turks and Muslims, and
this will create serious problems in European society in the
future.
