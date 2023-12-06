Every Third Woman On Planet Faces Violence - Head Of Division At Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Every third woman in the world is subjected to physical or sexual violence, said Caterina Bolognese, Head of Gender Equality Division, at the Council of Europe during a speech at the International Conference "Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects," Trend reports.

Bolognese stated that these data demonstrate the gravity of the problem.

"Violence is a significant burden on society." As a result, coordinated action is required to prevent it. Perpetrators must face accountability and punishment. Monitoring efforts must also be fully implemented. The empowerment of women must be promoted. "On this issue, civil society must unite," she remarked.

She also stated that by approaching the problem from a global perspective, one might contribute to its resolution by sharing their experience.

The International Conference "Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects" is being conducted in Baku with the support of the Azerbaijan Republic's State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs.

Participants at the event include Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, government officials, the head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, the regional director of the UN Population Fund for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the head of the Council of Europe's Gender Equality Department, a member of parliament and chair of the parliamentary committee on gender equality, and the chair of South Korea's family committee.

In addition, representatives from the Ministry of Justice and Health of the Schleswig-Holstein area in Germany, as well as experts from Belarus, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are attending the conference.

