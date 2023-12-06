Every Third Woman On Planet Faces Violence - Head Of Division At Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Every third woman
in the world is subjected to physical or sexual violence, said
Caterina Bolognese, Head of Gender Equality Division, at the
Council of Europe during a speech at the International Conference
"Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects,"
Trend reports.
Bolognese stated that these data demonstrate the gravity of the
problem.
"Violence is a significant burden on society." As a result,
coordinated action is required to prevent it. Perpetrators must
face accountability and punishment. Monitoring efforts must also be
fully implemented. The empowerment of women must be promoted. "On
this issue, civil society must unite," she remarked.
She also stated that by approaching the problem from a global
perspective, one might contribute to its resolution by sharing
their experience.
The International Conference "Prevention of Domestic Violence:
Opportunities and Prospects" is being conducted in Baku with the
support of the Azerbaijan Republic's State Committee for Family,
Women, and Children Affairs.
Participants at the event include Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Ahmadov, government officials, the head of the UN
Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, the regional director
of the UN Population Fund for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the
head of the Council of Europe's Gender Equality Department, a
member of parliament and chair of the parliamentary committee on
gender equality, and the chair of South Korea's family
committee.
In addition, representatives from the Ministry of Justice and
Health of the Schleswig-Holstein area in Germany, as well as
experts from Belarus, the United Kingdom, and the United States,
are attending the conference.
