IFC Eyes To Help Attract Investments In Various Sectors In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. The Vice
Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the
International Finance Corporation (IFC) delegation led by the
regional manager for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye,
Afghanistan and Pakistan, Michael Opagi, Trend reports.
The parties discussed priority areas for public-private
partnership projects and prospects for further collaboration in
implementing the renewable energy program.
As the vice minister noted, Kazakhstan's government has adopted
a comprehensive plan for the development of public-private
partnership in the social sphere for 2024-2028.
In turn, IFC delegation expressed intention to expand
participation and intensify the implementation of the
public-private partnership development program in Kazakhstan to
help attract investment in various sectors.
Meanwhile, 1,086 public-private partnership agreements were
concluded in Kazakhstan as of November 1, 2023.
