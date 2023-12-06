IFC Eyes To Help Attract Investments In Various Sectors In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. The Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) delegation led by the regional manager for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Michael Opagi, Trend reports.

The parties discussed priority areas for public-private partnership projects and prospects for further collaboration in implementing the renewable energy program.

As the vice minister noted, Kazakhstan's government has adopted a comprehensive plan for the development of public-private partnership in the social sphere for 2024-2028​.

In turn, IFC delegation expressed intention to expand participation and intensify the implementation of the public-private partnership development program in Kazakhstan to help attract investment in various sectors.

Meanwhile, 1,086 public-private partnership agreements were concluded in Kazakhstan as of November 1, 2023.