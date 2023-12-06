Kuwait Sends 35Th Humanitarian Aid Flight To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti humanitarian aid airplanes took off Wednesday to Al-Arish airport carrying various supplies to provide relief to people in Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of Kuwaiti air bridge flights to 35.

Al-Salam Society for humanitarian and charitable works, is cooperating with the International Islamic charitable organization under the directions of the Kuwaiti ministries of foreign affairs and defense.

Deputy General Manager of Communication Sector in Charitable Organization, Ibrahim Al-Bader, told KUNA before take-off that with the help of Kuwaiti charities and Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent, the Kuwaiti air bridge continues to help and support the people of Gaza.

In order to prepare the most crucial instruments required during the winter, Al-Bader said that there is constant coordination and contact between the Palestinian Crescent and charity groups.

Al-Bader also stated that a delegation from the charity organization would travel to the Republic of Turkiye on Wednesday to get ready for the departure of two ships from the Turkish port that will go through Al-Arish Airport.

Details of the trip will be made public, he added revealing that KD 564,000 were allocated to previous projects.

Deputy Director General of the Peace Charity, Hamad Al-Aoun said in a similar statement to KUNA that in light of the current conditions in the Gaza Strip, especially with the winter season, it is imperative to provide necessary aid weighing 10 tons, in an attempt to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Al-Aoun explained that the tents, onboard of the shipment, will be largely directed to those whose homes were bombed, as well as those who were not accommodated by shelters and hospitals.

He pointed out that the recent campaign of Peace Charity, which came as an initiative of private companies in the country to dedicate a day of sales to support the Palestinian people, revealing that the total of its donations to date has reached million Kuwaiti Dinar.

He pointed out that Al-Salam Charity warehouses contain more than 250 tons of aid, affirming that identifying and measuring demand is done by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Al-Aoun also hoped sending out additional flights to provide relief soon as possible to those in need. (end)

slm













MENAFN06122023000071011013ID1107545555