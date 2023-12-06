UNICEF spokesperson appeals to global community to focus more on escalating crisis in Palestine

(MENAFN) Speaking from southern Gaza, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder appealed to the global community not to turn a blind eye and called for increased focus on the escalating crisis in Palestine.



The ongoing conflict, now marking the highest number of UN workers' lives claimed in history, has led to the reported deaths of at least 15,000 Palestinians since October 7.



In an interview with a UAE-based news agency, Elder underscored the severe impact on UNRWA colleagues, noting that over 100 individuals have lost their lives. He characterized this as the largest number of casualties within the UN's history during a seven or eight-week period.



He denounced the situation as not only immoral but likely illegal, characterizing the current state in Gaza as nothing short of a "bloodbath."



Elder declared: “I feel these safe zones are trying to prepare a narrative for continued massacres of children. Silence is complicity.”



In a distinct interview, he criticized the false sense of security in Gaza, pointing to instances that span from children being bombed in hospitals to the fatalities of UN colleagues.



UNRWA has officially confirmed the tragic loss of 111 colleagues since October 7, further emphasizing the gravity of the crisis.



The United Nations agency tasked with supporting the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees disclosed distressing statistics: there have been 117 incidents at 85 different premises, with 30 camps directly hit and 55 experiencing collateral damages.

