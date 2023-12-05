Qatar, Ghana Sign Mou In Field Of Air Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) held bilateral discussions with its counterpart in the Republic of Ghana during the meetings of the International Conference on Air Services Negotiations (ICAN 2023) in Riyadh.

The discussions resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase transportation rights between the two countries. The MoU stipulates open skies air services for passenger and cargo flights, thus enhancing travel options for travelers.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Qatari side by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the QCAA, and on behalf of the Republic of Ghana by Deputy Minister for Transport AlHassan Sulemana Tampuli.

The two sides also discussed several topics of mutual interest in the field of air transport, as well as developing international relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Ghana.