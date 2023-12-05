Abu Dhabi Airports Crowned “World's Leading Airport Operator Of 2023”

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi Airports announced it has won the coveted award for“World's Leading Airport Operator 2023”, at this year's World Travel Awards ceremony.

Held at a glittering gala event at Dubai's Burj Al Arab recently, the award was received by Muna Al Ghanim, Vice President for Customer Experience & Relationship Management at Abu Dhabi Airports.

The award, won 3 years in a row by Oman Airport between 2019 – 2021 and then by Malaysia Airport in 2022, is globally acknowledged as the most prestigious honour in the travel and tourism sector.

Amongst the nominees for the award this year were The Airports Company South Africa, Kenya Airports Authority, Los Angeles World Airports, Malaysia Airports and Oman Airports.

In an extraordinary year for the Abu Dhabi airport operator, with exceptional developments that include the launch of Abu Dhabi International Airport's new Terminal A, the company demonstrated exemplary performance and innovation, distinguishing itself amongst its global counterparts.

Muna Al Ghanim commenting on the win said:“We are immensely proud to receive this distinguished award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in airport operations and passenger services. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, especially in a year of significant advancements. This award not only celebrates the company's achievements but also sets a new benchmark for excellence in the global aviation industry. Abu Dhabi Airports extends its gratitude to its dedicated staff, loyal customers, and all stakeholders for their continuous support and trust.”

The rigorous voting process, which underscores the credibility of the World Travel Awards, further amplifies the significance of this victory for Abu Dhabi Airports and comes as the landmark travel & tourism rating platform celebrates its 30th-anniversary.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East's largest holding companies, ADQ's portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Airports has overseen the construction, launch and operations of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will bring a major increase in operational capacity and world-class facilities for both passengers and aviation operators, whilst enriching Abu Dhabi's offering as a destination for both business and leisure tourism