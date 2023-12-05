Diplomatic Recognition Of Afghan Gov't Will Come At 'Right Time': China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Signaling it was in no rush to recognize the interim
administration in Kabul, China Tuesday said diplomatic recognition
of the Afghan government“will come naturally at the right time,” Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“As a longtime friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, China believes
that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international
community,” Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry,
told reporters in Beijing.
Beijing's statement came after Afghanistan's Taliban
administration posted its new ambassador to Beijing last month.
Mawlawi Asadullah Bilal Karimi was sent as the new ambassador to
China by Kabul on Nov. 24 whose credentials were received by Hong
Lei, director general of Protocols at China's Foreign Ministry on
Dec. 01.
However, Wang said Tuesday:“It is believed that the diplomatic
recognition of the Afghan government will come naturally at the
right time, with the concerns of all parties addressed more
effectively.”
“China hopes that Afghanistan will further respond to the
expectations of the international community, building an open and
inclusive political framework, implementing moderate and prudent
domestic and foreign policies, resolutely combating all kinds of
terrorist forces,” said Wang, according to Beijing-based daily
Global Times.
According to Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar
Balkhi, Hong called Karimi's appointment“an important step in the
developing relations between China and Afghanistan.”
“China respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan and the decisions
of the people of Afghanistan,” Hong told the new Afghan
ambassador.
He added that China“seeks to assist Afghanistan in economic and
infrastructure projects within the framework” of the Belt and Road
Initiative – Beijing's multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure of
roads, bridges, and energy projects among others.
Hong "reassured" that credentials of Karimi "will be presented
to the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping,
during a special ceremony in the near future," Balkhi said.
