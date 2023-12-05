Special Forces Destroy Russia's Ammo Depot, Grad System In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck Russia's ammunition depot and Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the Donetsk direction with a combat drone.

The relevant video was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During reconnaissance actions in the Donetsk direction, the operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the Special Operations Forces detected an enemy ammunition depot and spotted the BM-21 Grad system,” the report states.

The Ukrainian military inflicted fire damage on the enemy targets, using an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, and destroyed them completely.