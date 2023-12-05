Apartment Block Hit As Russians Attack Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders have been attacking the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district with artillery and combat drones.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the morning and during the day, Russian troops were terrorizing the Nikopol district. They opened fire with heavy artillery, used an unmanned aerial vehicle to drop explosives, and attacked with suicide drones,” Lysak wrote.

Russian attacks affected the town of Nikopol and the Marhanets community. In Nikopol, a 9-storey apartment block, administrative buildings and vehicles were damaged. A fire broke out, and rescuers promptly extinguished it.

Fortunately, people remained unharmed.

No enemy shelling was recorded in the rest of districts across the Dnipropetrovsk region.