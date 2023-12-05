Azerbaijan Relocates Native Residents Back To Aghali Village - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. The
resettlement process in Azerbaijan's Aghali began in 2022, with a
total of 175 households (871 individuals) transferred to the
village during the year, Special Representative of Azerbaijan's
President in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are
part of the East Zangezur economic zone, Vahid Hajiyev said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years.
Achievements and Challenges".
"Returning families in Aghali are given access to health care,
clean water, clean energy, decent jobs, and other opportunities.
There is an Aghali service center, a school, a kindergarten, a
bank, a post office, catering facilities, and so on to make public
services more accessible," he said.
The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, state officials and
representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on
December 5.
They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming
after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges". The delegation
includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107540816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.