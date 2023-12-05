Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Responds To European Commission Vice-President's Statements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. EU official's
erroneous opinions, which once again gravely distort reality, are
unacceptable, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan
Hajizada said, Trend reports.
He responded to statements made by the European Union's High
Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice
President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.
Aykhan Hajizada stated that Josep Borrell, Vice President of the
EU Commission,'s indifference to the illegal presence of Armenian
armed forces on Azerbaijani territory, which was the primary source
of threats to Azerbaijan and led to counter-terrorism measures, is
an example of a clear bias against Azerbaijan.
"Given that the country he has long represented has been a
victim of separatism, such words by Joseph Borrell in support of
separatist tendencies are surprising," he said.
Regardless of international organizations' assessments, the
claim that Armenian people who migrated from the region to Armenia
and other countries were forcibly deported, as well as the
purposeful misrepresentation of their numbers, point to a worrisome
trend. This is also a violation of the rights of hundreds of
thousands of Azerbaijanis who have been driven from their homes as
a result of Armenia's ethnic cleansing and genocide strategy and
whose rights have not been protected.
It is known to the EU that 15,000 of the Armenians who left this
territory were personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia. At the
same time, while Armenia noted the number of Armenians who left the
territory at 100,000, Josep Borrell's mentioning about 150,000
leads to a serious misunderstanding.
At the same time, such false statements by Josep Borrell
undermine the EU's mediation efforts and EU Council President
Charles Michel's mission in this direction.
"We would also like to remind the EU Representative that the use
of force by Armenia against Azerbaijan and our civilians was the
reason for the lasting conflict in the region for 30 years. In
accordance with the norms and principles of international law,
Azerbaijan took legitimate measures and resolved the conflict by
military-political means," he said.
Hajizada urged the EU representative to put an end to such
confrontational and provocative statements.
