Significance Of International Transportation Networks Passing Through Azerbaijan Grows

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. External debt is
being sought to finance projects in a number of important priority
areas identified by President Ilham Aliyev, including energy and
transportation sectors, as well as increased transit potential,
self-employment and social protection, shipyard activity expansion,
and water supply, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
He added that, against the backdrop of recent geopolitical
developments in the region, the breakdown of conventional logistics
linkages between East and West has enhanced the importance of
international transportation corridors passing through Azerbaijani
territory.
The Middle Corridor, according to Ali Asadov, is crucial in this
regard. Azerbaijan's active participation in this corridor boosts
its position as a regional commerce and transportation hub.
"It increases the importance of our country as a strategic
partner for Asia and Europe and contributes to the creation of
added value in our economy," stated the prime minister.
"Taking all of this into consideration, the Head of State has
approved the "Action Plan on Enhancing the Transit Potential of
International Transport Corridors Passing Through the Republic of
Azerbaijan Territory and Encouraging Transit Cargo Transportation
for 2024–2026," the prime minister concluded.
