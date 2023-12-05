AUS engineering symposium offers sustainable solutions for net zero emissions

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. December 5, 2023 – Addressing sustainability challenges and aligning with the UAE's goal of net zero emissions by 2050, the American University of Sharjah (AUS) College of Engineering (CEN) hosted today its first Engineering Endowed Chairs Symposium on Building Sustainable Solutions Towards Net Zero Emissions.



The symposium, which brought together a diverse array of over 150 participants from academia, industry and government, encompassing a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines, was organized by CEN’s endowed chairs: Dr. Amani Al-Othman, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Petrofac Chair in Renewable Energy; Dr. Mehdi Ghommem, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dana Gas Chair in Engineering; and Dr. Rami Hawileh, Department of Civil Engineering, and Riad T. Sadek Chair in Civil Engineering.



"This symposium is more than an academic endeavor; it is a call for actionable change. We stand at the forefront of engineering innovation, channeling our collective expertise and research to drive the global agenda for sustainability. Our mission goes beyond theoretical discussions; we are committed to delivering tangible solutions that will shape a resilient and sustainable future," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.



The symposium featured an array of distinguished speakers, including keynotes from Dr. Antonio Nanni, President of the American Concrete Institute; Dr. Dean Frank, President of the NEU Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete; Nedal Zatari, Chief Commercial Officer of Fine Hygienic Holding; Oliver Kraft, Executive Vice President at Siemens; Dr. Maria Toro-Troconis, Founder and Director of the Association for Learning Design and Education for Sustainable Development; and Neil Flemming, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Asset Integrity Engineering.



"As we venture into new horizons of renewable energy, our focus remains steadfast on pioneering solutions that can significantly contribute to global sustainability goals," said Dr. Al-Othman.



Among the highlights of the event was a panel discussion, moderated by AUS alumna Maisa Jarjous, featuring AUS alumni Dr. Ghanim Kashwani, Tala Alnounou, Rana Jamshed, El-Cheikh Fadi Kaiss and Amjad Azmeer. Another highlight was the fireside chat, moderated by Dr. Norita Ahmad, Director of AUS Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning, which featured Hira Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Innovation Manager, Youth at UNICEF Office of Innovation, Stockholm, Sweden; and Ahmed Rayyan Abbassi, AUS industrial engineering student and Director of the Chairman’s Office and Board Member of the Paradigm Pioneers Group.



"Engineering is the catalyst for environmental change. This symposium serves as a beacon, guiding our innovative efforts to create a sustainable world," said Dr. Ghommem.



Students took center stage in the poster competition, which received 52 submissions out of which 28 were shortlisted, showcasing innovative research and projects on critical sustainability topics.



"In the realm of civil engineering, sustainability is not an option, but a necessity. We are here to advance sustainable structures that will define the future of our urban landscapes," said Dr. Hawileh.



The symposium was organized in partnership with Fine Hygienic Holding and sponsored by Asian Paints, Emirates Beton and SNOC.



The AUS College of Engineering’s endowed chairs support faculty as they pursue research in key areas, leading to innovation. Through the collective efforts of its faculty members, the college elevates itself as a distinguished institution in engineering education and research.





