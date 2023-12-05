Kazakhstan Ready To Contribute To Confidence-Building Toward Caspian-Bound Military Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Kazakhstan is ready to convene the third round of negotiations on the draft agreement on confidence-building measures in the military sphere in the Caspian Sea, the country's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states in Moscow, Trend reports.

"The implementation of the heads of state's instructions on the agreement on confidence-building measures in the military sphere in the Caspian Sea is being delayed. Kazakhstan proceeds from the need to create mechanisms for arms control at sea, which would ensure their balance and mutually agreed quantitative and qualitative limits," the minister noted.

Nurtleu also noted that to prevent future arms races, Kazakhstan proposes to specify concrete and clear confidence-building measures in the draft agreement.

"In this regard, Kazakhstan is ready to convene the third round of negotiations on the agreement at the beginning of next year in Astana. We hope for the active participation of all parties," he added.

The first and second rounds of negotiations on the draft agreement on confidence-building measures in the field of military activities in the Caspian Sea were held in September 2021, respectively.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states started today in Moscow.

The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian states: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel