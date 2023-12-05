Kazakhstan Ready To Contribute To Confidence-Building Toward Caspian-Bound Military Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Kazakhstan is
ready to convene the third round of negotiations on the draft
agreement on confidence-building measures in the military sphere in
the Caspian Sea, the country's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said
during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states in
Moscow, Trend reports.
"The implementation of the heads of state's instructions on the
agreement on confidence-building measures in the military sphere in
the Caspian Sea is being delayed. Kazakhstan proceeds from the need
to create mechanisms for arms control at sea, which would ensure
their balance and mutually agreed quantitative and qualitative
limits," the minister noted.
Nurtleu also noted that to prevent future arms races, Kazakhstan
proposes to specify concrete and clear confidence-building measures
in the draft agreement.
"In this regard, Kazakhstan is ready to convene the third round
of negotiations on the agreement at the beginning of next year in
Astana. We hope for the active participation of all parties," he
added.
The first and second rounds of negotiations on the draft
agreement on confidence-building measures in the field of military
activities in the Caspian Sea were held in September 2021,
respectively.
The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states
started today in Moscow.
The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is
attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian states:
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.
