(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Daiken Biomedical's Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex Receive 2023 Japanese Patent for Formulation" data-link=" Biomedical's Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex Receive 2023 Japanese Patent for Formulation" class="whatsapp">Shar Clinical Evidence from the Ministry of Medicine of Japan: Lowering Blood Lipids in 8 Weeks and Maintaining Cardiovascular Health

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2023 - Daiken Biomedical, an international health food manufacturer from Taipei, has a research team consisting of doctors and physicians specializing in various biotechnology fields from the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan to design and create products with the optimal formula. After the research and development done by many doctors on the team and thousands of papers in international journals, as well as multiple stringent safety tests and inspections, the Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex was developed. This prestigious product was awarded the Japan Patent for a new type of product in 2023. The new product was granted a patent in Japan this year (2023) after a 6 to 8-month examination by the Japan Licensing Agency's Quality Assurance Panel, which is composed of professionals from various fields. The product met the qualifications of each expert's assessment before the patent was granted. Daiken is committed to providing safe and effective health and nutritional foods and continues to create healthier products that can be consumed by all.







The World's Top Quality World Quality Award-Winning Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex From Daiken Biomedical

Adhering to the motto 'safety and high quality' and 'always deliver sensible results', Daiken Biomedical Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex are strictly controlled with the highest specifications. Each ingredient is strictly selected from the world's patented factories and is added to the maximum amount based on research from international literature. This product has been recognized by Monde Selection's Gold Medal of the World Quality Evaluation in 2023 , and the high-quality raw material formula has passed the strictest of standards of international experts. Its high-quality raw material formula, through the careful examination of international experts, has been recognized by the world's elites.

Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex are made of high-quality red yeast from Japan's Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals. The capsules are made using three main ingredients; the highly effective Monacolin K strain of red yeast, which is rigorously sterilized and powdered, and is supported by clinical studies in Japan for 8 weeks of metabolism; Nattoki Natto Enzyme Powder which has passed the U.S. NIH certification, and with the addition of KANEKA patented coenzyme Q10 from Japan. Each serving contains 15mg of Monacolin K, 5000FU of Natto Enzyme Powder, and 30mg of Q10, an internationally patented top-quality ingredient. This creates a full-fledged and sensational triple-action golden formula that enhances metabolism, maintains cardiovascular health, and effectively lowers blood lipids.

The Department of Health Announced That More Than 10,000 People Will Die of Cardiovascular Disease in 2022 Physicians Warn of These Three Effective Health Ingredients

According to the press release issued by the Hong Kong Department of Health in September 2023, there was a total of 10,665 deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases in Hong Kong in 2022. With the change in the fall and winter seasons, the temperature difference between day and night is significant and the temperature can drop abruptly. The occurrences of myocardial infarction will also increase, causing cardiovascular diseases to become more prevalent. In order to prevent cardiovascular diseases, more and more people are choosing to take natto red yeast in conjunction with maintaining a good diet and exercising.

Dr. Zhao Zihao informs us that the dosage of the product, the composition of the formula, and the way it is consumed will affect how bodies will react. Natto and red yeast need to be paired with Q10, which is explained in detail in the following three ingredients:

1. Thrombus killer 'Nattokinase' is effective at 5000FU

Natto is made from boiled soybeans fermented with the natto bacteria. The protease produced after fermentation is 'nattokinase ', which has been proven to help dissolve blood clots. Natto has been known as a natural remedy, being able to dissolve blood clots when consumed, and is several times more easily absorbed compared to thrombolytic agents. In addition, nattokinase also helps to lower blood pressure and reduce the incidence of atherosclerosis, therefore is invaluable in promoting cardiovascular health. However, natto has a unique odor that not everyone can accept, which is why natto healthcare products have become a convenient alternative for maintaining health.

The most important thing to look for when selecting natto products is to see if there is any indication of the amount of FU (Fibrinolytic Units) activity of nattokinase, rather than just indicating the amount of natto extract. 'FU' is an activity unit defined by the Japanese Nattokinase Association for thrombolytic enzymes, the source of which is verified through the U.S. National Institutes of Health NIH, such as NATTOKI nattokinase from Japan. Japanese NATTOKI Nattokinase has a high unit of kinase that has been quantified and passed various safety tests. The Nattokinase Association of Japan recommends a daily intake of 2,000 FU for general nutrition and up to 5,000 FU for cardiovascular health improvement.

2. Monacolin K is the key to making the High Cholesterol Savior 'Red Yeast' effective

Red yeast is a ferment formed by the red yeast fungus growing on cooked rice bran . The ferment is rich in Monacolin K, which is scientifically proven to be able to help lower cholesterol and has been recognized as a gem in the healthcare industry. Lovastatin is similar in structure to Statin, a cholesterol-lowering drug, and helps to lower blood pressure, total cholesterol, and low-density cholesterol for cardiovascular protection.

However, different red yeast bacteria ferment different amounts of Monacolin K. Those looking to take better care of their body should choose red yeast products with high purity and quantitative Monacolin K. For example, the red yeast produced by Japan's Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals has been clinically proven to promote metabolism by supplementing with 13-15mg of Monacolin K per day for 8 weeks. It is also important to note that red yeast is susceptible to producing citrinin during the fermentation process if the environmental conditions are not favorable, which can cause a health burden. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to whether or not there is an inspection report attached to the red yeast product in order to have peace of mind when ordering products that are both safe and effective in terms of health care.

3. The key to boosting metabolism is Q10 Supplements

Q10 is an important antioxidant produced in the body , which aids the production of energy and plays an important role in metabolism. However, the amount of Q10 in the body decreases with aging, and supplementation of Natto Red Yeast will also inhibit the synthesis of Q10, which leads to a decrease in the level of coenzyme in the body. Therefore, it is important to take a supplement of Q10 with Natto Red Yeast, ideally included in the formula. A calculated supplemental dose of 30 mg is recommended.

When choosing Q10 supplements, it is important to pay attention to the source of materials. Available on the market are high-quality fermented yeast with traces of tobacco, which has a significant difference. Currently, the world's largest manufacturer of Q10 is patented by the Japanese factory KANEKA.

After learning how to choose red yeast natto supplements, Dr. Chiu also reminds consumers that when consuming red yeast natto, one should avoid consuming grapefruit or grapefruit at the same time, as this may affect metabolic function. In addition, pregnant women, children, and those who are taking anticoagulant drugs, lipid-lowering drugs, and antimicrobials should also consult a physician before taking this supplement.

The research team of Daiken Biomedical is composed of specialized doctors and medical experts in the biomedical fields from the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. These researchers stay true to the motto: 'safety and high quality' and 'always deliver sensible results'', while vigorously researching and developing products that keep consumers safe. Each year, over 1 million dollars are invested into quality assurance, with the composition being completely open and transparent while compliant with international standards. 8 products have been awarded the international Anti-Additive certificate, while 22 products have been awarded the Monde Selection Gold Medal Award for many years consecutively. Daiken will continue to create safe, pure, and sensational health food products so that consumers can live a healthier life.

Hashtag: #DaikenBio

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daiken Bio