Iranian President To Pay Visit Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran's President
Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit Moscow on December 7 for a two-day
trip, Trend reports.
According to the report, the Iranian president's visit to Russia
will take place based on the official invitation of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, to discuss ways to enhance economic,
political and cultural ties between the two countries.
The Iranian delegation will include the ministers of foreign
affairs, oil, economic affairs and finance.
According to the latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran
Customs Administration (IRICA), the non-oil trade turnover between
the two countries was 3.38 million tons worth $1.57 billion in the
first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through
October 22, 2023). This is an increase of 18.5 percent in value and
47 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.