Azerbaijan Antes Up Funds For Reconstruction Of Shusha-Lachin Highway - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Funds in the
amount of six million manat ($3.5 million) have been allocated for
the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Shusha-Lachin highway, which has
a length of 41 kilometers, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
relevant decree.
Will be updated
