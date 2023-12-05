               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Antes Up Funds For Reconstruction Of Shusha-Lachin Highway - Decree


12/5/2023 5:19:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Funds in the amount of six million manat ($3.5 million) have been allocated for the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Shusha-Lachin highway, which has a length of 41 kilometers, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.

Will be updated

