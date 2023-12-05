AMD Design Award Concludes, Celebrating Sustainable Creativity And Innovation

(MENAFN- B2Press) - The AMD Design Award 2023 contest for CG and media artists and creative students came to an end, revealing the winners' names -





SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The AMD Design Award, a renowned competition dedicated to fostering sustainable development and environmental protection through digital art, has successfully concluded its latest edition. This competition, which ran from July 15 to October 15, attracted numerous talented digital artists who passionately addressed vital environmental themes.

From designing smart city infrastructure to envisioning zero emissions transportation and promoting responsible energy consumption, the submissions covered a wide array of topics aimed at addressing our world's most pressing issues. The“Social Poster” category received the highest number of submissions, underlining the participants' dedication to addressing social and environmental challenges through their art.

The competition received a vast deal of entries this year, with the majority originating from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Notably, France, Spain, and Canada also had substantial participation. Additionally, for the first time in the competition's history, students from creative fields participated actively, and a separate prize fund for best student work was dedicated to their submissions.

During the period from October 15 to October 30, an esteemed panel of jurors carefully evaluated the submissions. The AMD Design Award mission is to promote the marriage of artistic creativity and critical thinking to drive positive change and innovation during these times of global transition. The distinguished jury panel for this year's AMD Design Award includes:



Annibale Siconolfi - Italian artist and architect known for 3D modeling addressing environmental concerns.

Sarper Baran - Founder of Artgrab, renowned 3D artist with 6+ years of experience.

Rolands Zilvinskis - London-based Freelance 3D Artist and Motion Designer, focusing on sci-fi themes.

Manu VB Tintoré - Sculptor and painter with a global perspective, exploring humanity's future.

Mickael Lelievre - 3D modeling artist with over a decade of industry experience.

Matthew Betcher - Brand consultant with 30 years of experience in sustainable solutions. Pick Keobandith - Ph.D. in art history, specializing in art and cultural diplomacy for intercultural dialogue.

Manu VB Tintoré, a sculptor, painter, and international agriculture engineer, reflects on the role of an artist in our ever-changing world:"How can we understand the role of an artist in this rapidly changing and endlessly mutable world? How can an artist's work drive the essential changes humanity requires? Probably the binomial artistic creation - critical thinking constitutes one of the keys to promote. In this sense, the AMD Design Award stands out as one of the instruments to enhance this binomial and consequently influence the transition in which we are immersed. Young and experienced professionals, guided by the theme proposed by the contest, apply their creativity and intellect to generate innovations with implications for the design of a better future."

This year's winners are:

City category – Recognizing the outstanding achievement in designing a smarter, more efficient city infrastructure with interconnected renewable energy systems, this nomination was awarded to Thomas Chamberlain‐Keen (United Kingdom), Alberto Petronio (United Kingdom) and Nick Leung (United Kingdom).

Transport category – Applauding the visionary work dedicated to zero emissions vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions, this nomination was awarded to Loic Bramoulle (France), Axel Sauerwald (Germany) and Mike Luard (United Kingdom).

Social Poster category – Commending the creative genius behind the artwork promoting responsible energy consumption by the Citizens of the Future, this nomination was awarded to Matteo Stella (Italy), Arad Safarzadegan (Germany) and Jeanne Plounevez (France).

Best student work – Celebrating the brightest emerging talents who have demonstrated exceptional creativity and dedication in the pursuit of sustainable design, this nomination was awarded to Jannes Ennen (Germany) and Artem Krylovskiy (Canada).

The winners in each category will receive fantastic prizes that include powerful AMD products, designed to propel the advancement of creative industries. The first-place prize is a Workstation PC powered by the AMD RyzenTM ThreadripperTM PRO 5965WX processor and RadeonTM PRO graphics card. The second-place winner will receive a Workstation PC equipped with the AMD RyzenTM 7000 Series Desktop processor and RadeonTM RX 7900 Series graphics card. The third-place prize is a ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 featuring the AMD RyzenTM 7 PRO 6850U processor. The Best student work prize is a $300 Gift Card for Learn Squared that can be used to access the latest and most valuable courses offered by some of the industry's leading artists. With these facilities, the winners will supercharge their creative abilities, reaching new horizons in their work and unlocking the potential for groundbreaking innovation.

Additionally, each winner of the contest will receive an exclusive prize: access to a Windows 11 Pro for Workstations license, further enhancing their creative capabilities.

Rolands Zilvinskis, a dedicated jury member, expresses his honor in being a part of the AMD Design Award and wholeheartedly applauds the artists for their unwavering commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future. He reflects,"I was honored to be a part of the AMD Awards jury, and I am thrilled to recognize the commitment of these artists to a sustainable and energy-efficient future. Their proposals showcased unique ideas, creativity, and innovation that could potentially make a positive impact in the future."

The AMD Design Award, with a focus on environmental sustainability and innovation, embodies a critical mission to advance to a better world. By embracing the responsibility to protect our planet and encourage energy-saving measures, AMD challenges artists to imagine a world with abundant alternative energy sources and explore how we can contribute to these changes.

AMD extends its sincere gratitude to the esteemed partners - Armari, Chillblast, CyberPowerPC, InterPro Workstations, PCSpecialist, Scan Computers, and Strongbox Technology - for their invaluable contributions, empowering the next generation of innovative and sustainable designers.

